Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, virtually inaugurated a new emergency field hospital that has been started to deal with increasing cases of novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

Sophie Wessex was chosen to represent the British monarchy at the opening of NHS Nightingale hospital in Sunderland, a place which she has referred to as one of the country's "friendliest cities." In a video message that was shared on 'The Royal Family' Twitter account, Sophie said: "Sunderland has been close to my heart for some time which is why I am so pleased to have been invited albeit virtually, today."

"Since 2003, when I became Patron of Sunderland Football Club's Foundation of Light Charity, I've enjoyed many visits to one of the country's friendliest cities," said the Countess, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son, Prince Edward.

The Buckingham Palace shared a series of pictures from the royal's previous visits to Sunderland, in northeast England, as well as snaps of the newly-inaugurated facility.

Calling the emergency hospital a beacon of care, reassurance, strength, compassion, and innovation, the 55-year-old said: "Only just a year ago, I had the honour of opening the charity's 'Beacon of Light' complex which is helping so many people. And now, the Nightingale Hospital will be a beacon of itself."

Expressing gratitude to over 300 people who contributed to the construction of the facility, and those who will care for the patients here in the future, the mother-of-two said: "This hospital demonstrates that when we come together we can achieve great things."

"Your determination, teamwork, and skill have resulted in a hospital that will help to provide care to anyone in need," the royal said in the video, that appeared to have been recorded at the living-room of her Bagshot Park home.

Sophie was joined by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, former footballer Alan Shearer and cricketer Ben Stokes as they recorded special video messages from their respective homes.

The opening of the hospital comes just one week after her husband Edward opened an equivalent of the facility in Bristol. Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Prince William have also virtually inaugurated NHS Nightingale Hospitals across the UK as it battles the COVID-19 crisis.