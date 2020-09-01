Hunting and shooting sports are a significant tradition in the British royal family, whose members take part in a boxing day shoot at the family's Sandringham estate after Christmas every year. Prince George, who is third in line to the British throne, will also be expected to take the royals' country sports tradition forward.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is only seven, and too young to take part in the sport. However, he is preparing for the future as he accompanies his father to these hunts and watches from the sidelines when Prince William participates in the bloodsports.

The British royal family is currently enjoying their annual summer vacation at their Balmoral estate. Prince William and other senior royals spent last Saturday morning bagging birds in Corgarff, a short drive from the Scottish retreat, for which they were joined by George as well, reports Daily Mail.

The young royal watched on from the sidelines as William and others shot grouse. This was not the first time that the royal was brought along on these hunting trips.

His father and uncle Prince Harry also hunted from a very young age. William and Harry were so enthusiastic about the hunting sport that their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, jokingly dubbed them her "Killer Wales."

While William has continued hunting, Harry reportedly gave it up after his marriage to former American actress Meghan Markle, who is a known animal lover. However, the Duke of Sussex was in attendance at the annual Boxing Day pheasant shoot at Sandringham in 2018.

William and Kate recently arrived at the Balmoral estate along with their three children- George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to spend the holiday with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

A recent report in In Touch claimed that Harry also wanted to join his family and is "upset" at missing the royal trip due to coronavirus restrictions. However, Meghan feels like she isn't "missing out" as she has been "too busy decorating their new Montecito mansion" in Santa Barbara.