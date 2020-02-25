After a productive half-term break with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have returned to Thomas's Battersea school in London to resume their studies.

Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, returned to their school on Monday. George who is in Year 2 studies Literacy, Numeracy, Science, Topic (History and Geography), RS, French, PSHCE, Art, Computing, Music, Swimming, Ballet, PE and Games at the school in West London. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, is in Reception and has been learning French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama, and Ballet, taught by specialist teachers.

During their February half-term break, the royal siblings engaged themselves in learning a new handy farm skill, along with their younger brother Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate Middleton had cleared royal engagements from their schedule for the week to spend quality family time with their children, reports Hello.

William made the revelation Saturday that he along with his three children was "lambing" this past week near their country home in Norfolk. The Cambridges often move to their farmhouse in Norfolk to spend time with their children during their school holidays. The royal home named Anmer Hall is also close to Queen Elizabeth II's private Sandringham estate.

William was speaking to injured rugby players before the Wales vs. France game at Principality Stadium in Cardiff when a woman named Rhian Roberts shared with him that she had married into a dairy farm in West Wales.

In response, the 37-year-old shared: "We've been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn't sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs." Kate Middleton was also once photographed helping children feed the lamb, during her visit to a farm in Northern island as a part of her survey "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives."

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to their royal residence Kensington Palace, for a busy month of royal engagements. The royal couple will head to Ireland for a two-day visit next week and will return to join other royals including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 9.