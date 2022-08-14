Prince Harry has been tipped to use his new book to "rewrite his story" to become a U.S. leader, a royal commentator said.

Kinsey Schofield told Express UK that Prince Harry will his upcoming memoir to "rewrite his story" in a bid to be seen "as a leader in the United States." She said, "What I think he's trying to do is brand himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 dollars for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes."

The ToDiForDaily.com founder added, "I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that. He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go."

Many followers feared that certain members of the royal family would be on the receiving end of an attack when it was first learned that Prince Harry was writing a memoir. Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William were named as potential fatalities.

Schofield argued that Prince Harry is unlikely to use the book to criticise his own family. She even suggested that the husband of Meghan Markle would talk about the death of Princess Diana but would not write anything that "could destroy" the House of Windsor.

The "R is for Revenge Dress" author furthered, "I think Harry is going to try to tell a story about a young man who overcomes adversity — that's truly what I think this is going to be. He is going to discuss the death of his mother I believe and he's going to talk about how that affected him as a young adult, and how he turned that emotion into the leader he is today."

Kinsey Schofield continued, "Now, will his publisher allow people like us to discuss what horrible things he might mention in his book? Absolutely, because they want it to sell. They want those pre-orders to go out the roof. But I don't think that it is in Prince Harry's DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family because, at the end of the day, his children could benefit from that relationship, from anything that is good that is happening to the Royal Family — his children could benefit from. I don't think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book. I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been working to establish their careers outside of the palace since they left the U.K. and settled in Montecito, California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set up their own non-profit organisation called Archewell, signed multi-million deals with streaming giants and pursued more philanthropic and humanitarian ventures.

Prince Harry has yet to comment on the recent claims of Kinsey Schofield.