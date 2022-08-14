The decision of Meghan Markle to agree to Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview was "worse than crime," a leading British historian said.

Lady Antonia Fraser, a renowned historian, criticised Meghan's decision to grant the interview. She told The Daily Telegraph, "Now I'm afraid [appearing on] Oprah Winfrey was worse than a crime; it was a mistake. I just wish vainly she'd shut up. And Prince Harry. And Prince Andrew. I'd like to see another photograph by the Duchess of Cambridge rather than read another thing about Prince Harry."

She also divulged that she originally had a positive opinion of Meghan Markle and had tried to reach out to her when she first arrived. Fraser claimed she wrote Prince Harry's wife a letter and sent it to Frogmore Cottage, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were living at the time.

Unfortunately, the letter was returned, and Meghan seemingly had not read it. The British historian stated, "I sent the letter to Frogmore. It came back, saying, 'Not known at this address.'"

While Lady Antonia Fraser did not like Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, many others admired the former "Suits" actress for her courage to speak out.

On Twitter, Bernice King, the youngest child of the late Martin Luther King, wrote, "Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism. I'm grateful that Meghan Markle is still here."

Tennis player Serena Williams, who is a known close pal of Meghan, called the duchess a "selfless friend" who "teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble."

"Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced. I know first-hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, break us down and demonise us. We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal," she added.

To recall, Meghan Markle opened up about her life as a member of the Royal family in a no holds barred interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. The former actress and Prince Harry, during the interview, made a series of explosive revelations that shook everyone.

Meghan Markle even divulged that she had considered s*icide at one stage. Prince Harry and his wife also implied that one senior member of the royal family was a racist.