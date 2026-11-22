Prince Harry joked that he was 'squeezing the accents out' of his children, Archie and Lilibet, during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday, 20 November 2026. He also explained why he now uses the American word 'candy' instead of 'sweets' when speaking to them.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, was discussing family life after he and Meghan returned to Britain from California in August. Their son Archie, seven, was born in Britain but spent much of his childhood in the United States, while daughter Lilibet, five, was born in California and lived there until the move. Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Prince Harry on Archie and Lilibet's Changing Accents

Presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary asked how the children were adjusting to Britain. Harry described the transition as a significant cultural change, particularly because Archie and Lilibet now wear school uniforms.

He said attending school in Britain had increased their confidence. When Hammond asked about their accents, Harry joked that he and their classmates were helping to change how they speak.

'We are, I'm squeezing the accents out of them and their friends at school are doing the same,' he said.

Harry offered Lilibet as an example, saying she could do a convincing British-sounding impression of 'Mummy.' He did not suggest that the children had entirely lost their American accents.

The language differences also emerged during a quick-fire quiz comparing British and American expressions. Harry chose 'sweets' over 'candy' but explained that he uses the latter with Archie and Lilibet so they would understand him.

The family's return has also brought changes beyond language. Harry spoke warmly about British winters and described taking his children to Winter Wonderland in London. His television appearance was also intended to promote the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham in 2027.

Prince Harry Discusses Service After His Return to Britain

Earlier, Harry discussed his continuing work with veterans during an interview recorded in Lviv, Ukraine, for The Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast.

Journalist Dominic Nicholls asked whether moving back to Britain meant Harry should 'come home to the veterans.' Harry said he had always been 'home with the veterans,' then added that a decision was 'not up to me.' He did not specify which decision, but said he remained ready to serve.

Nicholls later wondered whether Harry had interpreted the question as referring to a return to official royal duties. That was the journalist's interpretation; Harry did not announce plans to resume his former working royal role.

Harry separately said he would be prepared to rejoin the armed forces if called upon, expressing his willingness to serve alongside former colleagues and serving personnel.

He spent 10 years in the British Army, leaving in 2015 after two tours in Afghanistan. He subsequently developed the Invictus Games to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

In October, Harry addressed NATO's Military Committee by video link as founder of the Invictus Games. He said leaving the Army had cost him part of his sense of purpose and identity, but his work with veterans had given him another way to serve.