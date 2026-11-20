Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'would have been destroyed' if the Royal Family had abandoned its longstanding policy of remaining silent in response to criticism, according to broadcaster Carole Malone.

Speaking on the Royals Unscripted podcast, Malone said that the monarchy's approach of avoiding public disputes, including the firm's motto 'never complain, never explain', had shielded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from a potentially damaging response to their repeated criticism of the institution.

She suggested that senior royals had endured years of public allegations without responding directly, adding that the consequences for Harry and Meghan could have been severe if the family had chosen to defend itself more aggressively.

'They're so lucky the royals have this rule, "never complain, never explain". Because if the royals had gone firing on all cylinders, those two would have been destroyed,' Malone told the podcast host.

Royal Family's Silence Has Protected the Sussexes, Malone Says

Malone discussed the monarchy's unofficial communications approach, commonly described as 'never complain, never explain', during her conversation with podcast host James Walker.

She said that the tradition had prevented the royals from publicly challenging Harry and Meghan's accounts of their experiences within the institution. Malone suggested that had the family responded to every allegation, the couple would have faced a far more difficult situation in the court of public opinion.

The commentator also expressed disbelief at the length of time the royals had refrained from directly answering the Sussexes' public statements. She indicated that the repeated criticism would have tested anyone in the family's position and suggested she would have struggled to maintain the same restraint.

Her assessment was that the monarchy's decision not to engage in a prolonged public confrontation had helped prevent the dispute from escalating further.

'What the royals have had to endure is this week after week, month after month, attack on them without responding,' Malone said. 'If I was being attacked in that way, seriously, I would bust if I couldn't respond. I would implode if I couldn't respond. But the royals have had to sit there and take it. Which is why I think William is so entrenched, so determined not to have them back in.'

Dispute Intensified After Royal Departure

Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they intended to step away from their positions as senior working royals. They subsequently relocated to California, where they began building an independent life outside the monarchy.

Their decision was followed by several high-profile accounts of their experiences within the royal institution, including their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the broadcast, Meghan discussed her mental health struggles and raised concerns about comments made within the royal household regarding the potential skin colour of her and Harry's unborn child.

The couple continued discussing their relationship with the monarchy in their Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, released in December 2022. Harry subsequently published his memoir, Spare, in January 2023, offering further details about his strained relationships with King Charles and Prince William.

Harry Challenged the Monarchy's Approach To Silence

The Sussexes' decision to speak publicly also exposed differences in how they believed royal disputes should be handled.

During a January 2023 interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS' 60 Minutes, Harry questioned the effectiveness of the family's traditional communications policy. He argued that remaining silent did not prevent negative accounts from reaching the press, alleging that information about him and Meghan was being passed to journalists through unofficial channels.

Harry also said he had previously attempted to resolve disagreements privately but felt those efforts had been undermined by media briefings. He maintained that speaking directly was preferable to allowing anonymous accounts to shape public perceptions of his family.