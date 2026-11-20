Kambiz 'Kam' Babaee told a friend he would look after her London apartment as a 'brother'. On 12 November 2026, the High Court found that he used that trust to take £2,347,164 of its rent.

In a 58-page judgment in One Unique LLC v Kambiz Babaee & Ors, Paul Mitchell KC, sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge in the Commercial Court, held Mr Babaee liable in deceit, breach of fiduciary duty and dishonest assistance.

'The obvious truth,' the judge wrote, 'is that Mr Babaee knew perfectly well at all material times that he was taking money from the Claimant to which he was not entitled, and covering up those misappropriations with false documentation designed to mislead the Claimant.'

These are civil findings, made on the balance of probabilities. Mr Babaee did not give evidence. He was debarred from defending the claim after he did not exchange witness statements by a court deadline. His pleaded defence was that the owner had agreed he could keep the money. In an email quoted in the judgment, he denied ever stealing and wrote: 'I have always been a man of integrity and principal [sic]'.

Who is Kambiz Babaee?

The judgment describes Mr Babaee as a man who 'has been involved in some very substantial real property transactions and developments in London and was for a time a television personality', appearing on property shows on Channel 4 and Channel 5. He ran the K10 group of companies.

The claimant, One Unique LLC, is a Californian company that owns an apartment in One Hyde Park, Knightsbridge. It bought the apartment off plan in 2007 for £23,000,000. Its ultimate beneficial owner is Bita Daryabari, who met Mr Babaee in about 2009. Their families dined together and shared holidays.

When the apartment was ready to let in 2011, Mr Babaee helped with the fit-out. The judge found he 'had indeed given Ms Daryabari to understand that such assistance as he gave her was given as a friend'.

By 2014, his company K10 Developments was collecting a share of the letting agent's commission. A draft email to the agent, approved by Mr Babaee, asked that this be 'treated as private and confidential. Not to be shared in your communication with the landlords'. The judge found he concealed the fees 'to maintain the illusion of friendship with Ms Daryabari'.

Mr Babaee's defence rested on an oral 'Management Agreement' that he said entitled K10 to fees and, later, to all rent above a fixed yield. The judge found no such agreement existed: 'I have no hesitation in concluding that Mr Babaee simply invented these agreements to avoid admitting to the obvious truth.'

Two Versions of Every Tenancy Agreement

From 2020, the judgment records the same method across 3 tenancies.

2020: A tenant agreed to pay £15,000 a week. Bhupen Varsani, a K10 employee acting on Mr Babaee's instructions, changed the figure to £11,000 and transposed the tenant's signature onto the altered document. The owner signed the false version. The agent received the true one.

A tenant agreed to pay £15,000 a week. Bhupen Varsani, a K10 employee acting on Mr Babaee's instructions, changed the figure to £11,000 and transposed the tenant's signature onto the altered document. The owner signed the false version. The agent received the true one. 2022: A tenant paid £2,184,000 upfront for 2 years at £21,000 a week. The owner was shown an agreement at £14,500 a week and received £670,118.

A tenant paid £2,184,000 upfront for 2 years at £21,000 a week. The owner was shown an agreement at £14,500 a week and received £670,118. 2024: A tenant agreed to pay £21,000 a week. The owner's copy said £14,000.

False landlord statements matched the false rents. 'It is undeniable,' the judge wrote, 'that all the false tenancy agreements and false landlord statements were designed to deceive someone: there is no other explanation for their existence.'

The judge also examined a £40,000 'tenancy introductory fee' charged to the owner in 2018. Bank statements obtained during the trial showed the money went to a watch dealer. 'I have no difficulty in finding on the balance of probabilities that the Sheikh Invoice was indeed a forgery,' he wrote, and found that Mr Babaee forged it. He also recorded that the claimant raised the point late, a breach of procedure he called 'serious and significant', and that no compensation is claimed for that sum.

Bhupen Varsani: 'Moral Cowardice'

Mr Varsani admitted creating the false documents. He told the court he trusted his boss and believed the owner had agreed.

The judge did not accept that. Mr Varsani 'knew that what he was doing was wrong and just did it anyway, perhaps out of misplaced loyalty to Mr Babaee, perhaps out of moral cowardice in the face of Mr Babaee's demands...'.

Mr Varsani was found liable in deceit and dishonest assistance, jointly with Mr Babaee and K10 Developments. The judge declined to find that he personally owed the owner a fiduciary duty.

The Voicemail: 'I Really Messed Up'

On 26 June 2024, Ms Daryabari discovered there was no paperwork for the latest tenancy and telephoned Mr Babaee. The same day he left a voicemail for her husband. Translated from Farsi, it began: 'I really messed up, and unfortunately I've upset Bita too.' He said he had 'paid a bit less on the rents that should have been paid'.

On 28 June 2024, a K10 company sent £40,000 to his son and £40,000 to his wife. The judge's conclusion: 'Mr Babaee simply took more money from the Claimant on 28 June 2024 when he realised that the net was closing in'.

What the Court Found Against Ana Totoc

Ana Totoc is Mr Babaee's wife. The claim against her was in knowing receipt, which does not require proof of dishonesty. The question is whether the recipient knew enough to make keeping the money unconscionable. The claim covered only payments made after Mr Babaee was declared bankrupt on 9 February 2024.

Ms Totoc told the court that a £50,000 transfer in April 2024 was part of an informal arrangement connected to her marriage. The judge wrote that 'there was not a shred of documentary evidence to support that contention'.

He concluded that Ms Totoc 'chose not to tell the truth in relation to the period after February 2024 in an attempt to protect herself and such assets as are left to her'. She was found liable in knowing receipt for the payments she received during the 2024 tenancy, which the judgment's table puts at £129,400. That makes her liable to return that money to One Unique, Ms Daryabari's company. The final order setting out what each defendant must pay has yet to be made.

What the Court Found Against Kian Babaee

Ali Kian Babaee, Mr Babaee's son, is referred to in the judgment as Ali. He succeeded on part of his case.

The claimant sought £286,908 from him, going back to 2020. The judge rejected the claim for the earlier years. He accepted that a young man 'brought up in a life of apparently exorbitant wealth and privilege' saw his father as 'a wealthy and generous man' and that Mr Babaee 'did not tell the truth about his financial situation to his son'.

The period after the bankruptcy was different. Kian Babaee knew his father was bankrupt and had become a director of a K10 company in January 2024. The judge found he acted as 'a nominee director' while his father continued to run it. An honest and reasonable person in his position, the judge wrote, 'could not have failed to have enquired of Mr Babaee exactly what the source of the money being transferred was'.

The judge described the evidence of both Kian Babaee and Ms Totoc about the £40,000 payments as 'completely unsatisfactory'. Kian Babaee was found liable for the 2024 payments, which the judgment's table puts at £101,019. His counterclaim was dismissed.

The Questions Nobody Asked

The judgment is also a study in how an informal arrangement grows. Nothing between the owner and Mr Babaee was put in writing. Over time, the judge found, K10 'had become fully embedded as an intermediary' between the letting agent and the owner.

In 2018, the owner's advisers signed a letter routing rent through K10 'to eliminate any risk'. The judge observed that nobody asked 'what risks were being eliminated'. In 2024, a letter confirming K10 as the owner's authorised representative was signed 'with no questions asked'.

The judge was clear about where responsibility lay. He described Ms Daryabari as 'direct, no-nonsense, and obviously honest' and accepted her evidence entirely.

What Happens Next

The judge invited the parties to agree the terms of the final order, with a further hearing if they could not.

K10 Developments is in creditors' voluntary liquidation, with an estimated deficiency to creditors of £1,409,534. A worldwide freezing order against Mr Babaee and the K10 companies has been in place since August 2024.

The judgment records that One Unique has started private prosecutions against Mr Babaee and Ms Totoc. The judge noted that his findings would not be admissible in any criminal proceedings.

One Unique LLC v Kambiz Babaee & Ors, case number LM-2025-000145, judgment handed down 12 November 2026.