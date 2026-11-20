Prince Harry's intentions to reconcile with his royal family have drawn a warning from a reputation expert who believes his public approach could make matters worse.

Eric Schiffer says the Duke of Sussex is risking further damage to trust with King Charles and Prince William by discussing family tensions through interviews instead of sorting things out in private.

Prince Harry has already explained why he wants to speak openly about his experiences, creating an impasse between his desire to share his perspective and the discretion critics say reconciliation demands.

Reputation Expert Claims Harry Is Creating a 'Rival Court'

Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, shared his latest assessment in a Daily Express US report published on 14 November, intensifying criticism he expressed earlier this month.

'He's playing with nuclear weapons,' the expert warned. He also said Harry needs to 'zip it' if he genuinely intends to reconcile with his father and brother.

Schiffer suggested that another interview, carefully timed appearance or vaguely worded statement could become 'rat poison' for reconciliation, even when the Duke wants to send a positive message.

The criticism went beyond Harry's words, extending to the public profile he and Meghan had been building since they left working royal duties.

Schiffer argued that the Sussexes' independent appearances and media activity risk generating the impression that they are creating a 'rival court' alongside the monarchy.

'Every time Harry or his camp drops an ambiguous hint or a media leak about the family, it feels like a radioactive strike to Buckingham Palace,' he explained.

The expert also characterised the alleged breakdown in confidence as 'trust carnage', suggesting William could become increasingly reluctant to meet his younger brother.

However, there is no verified evidence that Harry arranged leaks or that William privately shares Schiffer's descriptions, as these are the reputation expert's interpretations of the royal situation.

Harry Says Reconciliation Is 'The Most Important Thing'

Harry offered a different perspective in a 20 October interview with GQ, recorded in New York in September. When asked about his complicated relationship with Charles and William, the former working royal expressed hope that the disagreement and the pain of his family estrangement would end.

'I want it to work out,' he said, explaining that reconciliation mattered more to him than prolonging the disputes. He also said he hoped that sharing his experiences could help others dealing with difficult family relationships.

The Blast previously reported that the remarks still drew criticism from commentators who believed public appeals would put pressure on William.

Prince William's Reported Reluctance Complicates Harry's Wishes

The tension intensified as Harry and Meghan returned to Britain for an extended stay with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in August.

In September, PEOPLE reported that the brothers remained estranged, while royal author Russell Myers claimed William had no intention of restoring a private or working relationship.

The same report said Charles and William were united in maintaining the Sussexes' non-working royal status despite their renewed presence in Britain.

Meanwhile, royal photographer Arthur Edwards recently urged William to find 'forgiveness', predicting that Harry could eventually resume royal engagements, an interpretation at odds with more pessimistic views.

Prince Harry's Children at the Core of the Reconciliation Debate

For Schiffer, Harry's two children are an important reason to favour quieter negotiations over more interviews. He suggested the Duke demonstrate consistency and ensure his representatives avoid commenting on Charles and William.

'The best action Harry can take right now is no action at all,' Schiffer said. However, Harry has said that returning to Britain allows his children to experience the country where he grew up and gives the family more time near their loved ones.

He has also argued that being candid about grief and difficult family relationships can help others with similar struggles. The competing viewpoints leave one thing unclear: whether being public about his fraught relationship or relying on private correspondence would offer a better chance for Harry to rebuild trust.

For now, the prospects for reconciliation remain uncertain, and neither Charles nor William has publicly responded to Schiffer's latest criticism. Whether the Duke of Sussex will change his approach remains to be seen.