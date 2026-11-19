Kate Middleton's return to major international engagements in India has prompted fresh comparisons with Meghan Markle. Kate and Prince William arrived in Mumbai on Monday, 16 November, for a three-day visit featuring the Earthshot Prize ceremony and meetings with Indian leaders and cultural figures.

The trip marks Kate's most substantial overseas undertaking since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She confirmed in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission and has gradually returned to public duties. Her visit to Italy in May 2026 was her first overseas engagement since her diagnosis.

Kate Middleton's India Tour Fuels 'Showing Meghan How It's Done' Claims

Following the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to India, a source told RadarOnline that the future queen was 'showing Meghan how it's done'. William established the Earthshot Prize in 2020.

The couple's programme included Tuesday's awards ceremony, engagements celebrating India's cultural industries and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, 18 November.

RadarOnline's unnamed royal source portrayed Kate's approach as a contrast to Meghan's life after leaving the Royal Family. 'Catherine's visit demonstrates exactly what the monarchy expects from its senior representatives,' the source said, adding that she was highlighting causes and people rather than making herself the focus.

The source suggested supporters would see the visit as Kate 'showing Meghan how it's done' in terms of style, class and diplomacy. However, Kensington Palace has not publicly endorsed the comparison.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back as working royals in 2020 and subsequently pursued projects outside the institution. Their public roles have since diverged.

Kate Middleton Allegedly 'Consumed by Fury' Over Sussexes' Nottingham Visit

The India comparisons come amid renewed claims about the Sussexes' visit to Nottingham on 15 October. An unnamed source, quoted by RadarOnline, alleged Kate was 'consumed by fury' following Harry and Meghan's appearances in the city.

A separate account, attributed to an unnamed source cited by Heat magazine, claimed Meghan was 'very satisfied' with the reception she and Harry received. The source alleged that she was pleased by the praise and comparisons with Kate. Neither account has been independently verified, and neither woman has publicly confirmed the private feelings attributed to her.

Harry and Meghan visited three Nottingham organisations: the Community Recording Studio, Himmah and Epic Partners. Their engagements focused on creative opportunities for young people, food insecurity and youth development. The visit was not an official royal engagement, although the couple were greeted by members of the public.

Nottingham also holds personal significance for the couple. It was where they made their first joint public appearance in December 2017, shortly after announcing their engagement.

The claims come against a backdrop of years of strain between the Sussexes and the Waleses. Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties in 2020, followed by their public comments about life inside the monarchy and Harry's memoir, Spare, have kept the family rift in the public eye.

However, speculation about Kate's anger or Meghan's satisfaction remains just that. Neither Kensington Palace nor the Sussexes have publicly confirmed the private accounts. The more pointed claims about rivalry and resentment continue to rest on statements from unnamed sources.