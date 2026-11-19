Prince Harry has said he would return to military service if asked, pledging to serve alongside veterans and serving personnel if the need arose. He made the statement during an interview for The Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast while visiting Ukraine last weekend.

Excerpts released on Wednesday, 18 November, also included his assessment that Britain had been at war with Russia for a decade.

'Just because there's not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us, that doesn't mean that we're not at war,' Harry said. 'I feel like we've been at war for the last decade.'

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, completing two deployments to Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot before leaving the military in 2015. His latest trip was his fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

He travelled as a private citizen to meet athletes preparing for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, which he founded for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Prince Harry Says Veterans Should Be Ready To Serve Again

Harry also expressed concern about Britain's security situation and urged former service personnel to remain prepared.

Asked whether he was nervous about the current atmosphere in the UK, he replied: 'Yeah I think we should all be nervous, absolutely, and I think we should be prepared.'

'And I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again,' he added.

His statement followed remarks about the lessons other countries could learn from Ukraine's resistance to Russia. 'There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there's a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine,' he said.

Harry did not specify whether his willingness to serve again involved formally rejoining the armed forces or taking another role supporting military personnel.

Harry Says Russian Threat Has Persisted for 15 Years

During the interview, Harry said he believed the Russian threat had persisted for years and extended beyond conventional military attacks.

'I think the threat has been there and been consistently there for the last 15 years,' he said.

British intelligence and military officials have warned about sabotage, disinformation campaigns and other hybrid attacks attributed to Russian operatives.

Harry's description of Britain being at war for a decade referred to this wider confrontation rather than an assertion of conventional fighting between British and Russian forces on British territory.

Prince Harry Offers Veiled Criticism of US Ukraine Policy

Harry also questioned the Trump administration's approach to supporting Ukraine, describing a difference between the US government's position and public opinion.

'I think there's been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group, or in this case an administration, that was perhaps thinking about it differently,' he said.

He said Europe had maintained a united front and that greater American support would be welcome. Harry also called on Britain and its allies to double their support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Russia's invasion.

He accused Moscow of seeking to create divisions within European societies and said Western countries should maintain their support for Kyiv.

Harry discussed his departure from the Army during an address to NATO military chiefs in Brussels last month. He said leaving military service had cost him part of his 'purpose and identity', but added that he had 'another way to serve' through supporting veterans.

He also revealed plans for a global project to help former military personnel find employment. Harry said the experience and skills acquired by veterans were 'under-priced and undervalued', and that their contribution should receive greater recognition.

The proposed initiative would extend his work supporting former service personnel beyond the Invictus Games. The next edition of the competition is scheduled to take place in Birmingham in 2027.