Meghan Markle could have faced 'an absolute nightmare' if she had spoken publicly earlier about allegations concerning her father, The Royal Observer associate editor Joshua Rom said. He argued that speaking out might have complicated an investigation and brought further media scrutiny.

Rom was commenting after the Metropolitan Police confirmed it had received a letter in January 2019 containing allegations about Thomas Markle. Meghan said on 23 October that she was deeply distressed by the allegations and that keeping her father from contact with her children was intended to protect them.

Rom Says Meghan Would Have Faced Intense Media Scrutiny

In a video interview reported by The Royal Observer on 20 November, Rom questioned criticism of Meghan for not discussing the matter publicly sooner. He said doing so could have jeopardised an investigation and prompted the media and public to demand evidence.

'The fact of the matter is she couldn't speak publicly. She couldn't sort of jeopardize any sort of investigation that would've gone on,' Rom said. 'It would've been an absolute nightmare for her if she did speak out about this previously.'

That was Rom's assessment of the pressure Meghan could have faced. It does not establish that she was legally barred from speaking or that police had formally instructed her to remain silent.

Met Police Confirms Letter Was Received in January 2019

The Metropolitan Police said on 24 October that it had received a letter in January 2019 containing claims of alleged offending outside the UK involving Thomas Markle.

The force assessed the letter and passed it to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. It did not share the allegations with other law enforcement agencies at the time.

Meghan initially said the letter had been sent to the force in 2018. Her spokesperson later acknowledged she might have misremembered the date, saying the Met's time-stamped records should be treated as the accurate reference point.

On 29 October, the Met made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The watchdog launched an independent investigation into why the allegations were not shared with relevant overseas law enforcement agencies at the time.

The IOPC also referred a separate conduct matter to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards. It concerned the decision to pass the letter to the Sussexes' office and was described as an alleged data breach involving information shared with a third party.

The IOPC's investigation concerns the Met's handling of the allegations, not whether the claims against Thomas Markle were true.

Tom Sykes Questions Meghan's Oprah Interview Account

Tom Sykes, author of The Royalist for The Daily Beast, also criticised Meghan's account of her state of mind during her March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan discussed suicidal thoughts while a working royal, the impact of media coverage and what she described as a lack of support from the Royal Family.

In an article published on 28 October 2026, Sykes questioned how Meghan had addressed her father's case when discussing her personal difficulties. His criticism was an opinion about her account, not independent evidence that police had advised her to remain silent.

A specific quotation about police advice has not been included because it could not be verified against an original recording or transcript.

Meghan's 2025 Letter and Thomas Markle's Legal Case

The BBC reported that Meghan wrote to her father in 2025 while he was in hospital in the Philippines after having his leg amputated.

Sources close to the duchess said the letter referred to the allegations and stated that Thomas Markle would not have contact with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Markle has denied the allegations, describing them as 'sick lies'.

A federal criminal complaint filed on 5 November accused Markle of one count of possessing child pornography, described by US authorities as child sexual abuse material. He was arrested in Florida on 6 November.

On 19 November, a US magistrate judge ruled that Markle was competent to stand trial, accepting the findings of a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist. The assessment found he could understand the proceedings and assist in his defence. The ruling did not determine his guilt.

Philippine police filed three criminal complaints against him with the Cebu City Prosecutor's Office on 16 November over alleged violations involving possession and distribution of child sexual abuse or exploitation material under Republic Act 11930.

Prosecutors were conducting a preliminary evaluation to decide whether the complaints warranted a formal preliminary investigation and possible charges in court.