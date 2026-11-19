Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams accused Prince Harry of 'planned sabotage' on Tuesday, 17 November, after news of Harry's Ukraine visit emerged while Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were in India. Harry's spokesman disputed claims the trips clashed, saying Harry had left Ukraine before the Waleses' first engagement.

Harry visited Lviv on 14 and 15 November to meet injured Ukrainian veterans and medical workers. William and Catherine were in India from 16 to 18 November for a series of engagements, including the Earthshot Prize awards. On those dates, the visits did not overlap.

Prince Harry Faces 'Planned Sabotage' Accusation

Fitzwilliams made his accusation on X, sharing a report about previous publicity overlaps involving the royal brothers. His post focused on the timing of coverage of Harry's visit, rather than on the dates the two royal couples were in their respective countries.

'This is a total disgrace. It looks like planned sabotage to me! Time it was unmasked,' he wrote.

This is a total disgrace. It looks like planned sabotage to me! Time it was unmasked. https://t.co/O9naGJUDgI — Richard Fitzwilliams (@RFitzwilliams) November 17, 2026

The post offered Fitzwilliams's opinion; the article provides no evidence that Harry deliberately sought to undermine William. The distinction matters because the trips themselves took place on separate dates.

Publicity about a visit can be released at a different time from the visit, and the timing of its publication does not, on its own, establish who chose it or why.

There was a security-related explanation for when news of Harry's trip became public. The BBC reported that journalists were subject to a press blackout until Harry had left Ukraine, which remains vulnerable to Russian attacks. News of the visit emerged on Sunday evening, after his departure.

It was Harry's fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. In Lviv, he visited the Superhumans Center, which treats people injured in the war, and attended the first international Superhumans War Trauma Conference. He also watched wheelchair rugby trials for Ukraine's Invictus Games team.

'You're going to win the war and then you're going to be set up for success,' he told attendees. The remarks were made during a visit focused on people affected by the conflict and their recovery.

In Mumbai, William and Catherine played street cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and travelled on the city's metro. Their programme centred on Earthshot, William's environmental initiative. The awards ceremony took place on 17 November, during their India visit.

Prince Harry's Spokesman Rejects Scheduling Claims

Harry's spokesman challenged descriptions of a scheduling clash, referring specifically to the dates of the engagements.

'The Duke's visit to Ukraine was completed before the Prince and Princess of Wales' first engagement in India. Reporting to the contrary is misleading and wholly inaccurate,' the representative told the Daily Mail.

The statement addressed whether the visits overlapped. It did not say who decided when reports, interviews or promotional material about Harry's trip would be released. No evidence presented in the article establishes that Harry chose the timing of that coverage.

A separate publicity overlap was reported on 17 November. ITV News reported that The Telegraph promoted an interview recorded with Harry in Lviv minutes before William and Catherine appeared on Earthshot's green carpet. The conversation covered Ukraine, Russia and preparations for war.

The Telegraph published the promotion on its website and social media accounts. The timing is documented in the report, but there is no verified evidence that Harry selected it.

Questions about competing royal publicity have arisen before. Netflix released a teaser for the Sussexes' documentary while William and Catherine were visiting Boston for Earthshot in December 2022.

In November 2025, news of Harry's Canada visit coincided with William's trip to Brazil for the same awards. Harry's representative said then that the visit had been planned for almost a year and cited security restrictions affecting announcements.

Former royal press secretary Ailsa Anderson questioned Harry's calls for family reconciliation, saying 'actions speak louder than words'. Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, referring to repeated publicity overlaps, offered a shorter reaction: 'Every time there's something.'