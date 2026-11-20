Lizzie Cundy says she left a London Christmas attraction after spotting someone she believed was part of Meghan Markle's security team, fearing an awkward encounter with the Duchess of Sussex. Her account has revived her claim that Meghan stopped speaking to her after becoming engaged to Prince Harry.

Cundy, 58, said she left Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland during its VIP preview on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. She told Daily Mail journalist Richard Eden, who was also at the event, that she recognised one of the Sussexes' bodyguards and headed for the nearest exit rather than risk seeing Meghan.

Cundy Says She Left After Spotting Security Officer

Lizzie Cundy told Daily Mail journalist Richard Eden that she left Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland during its VIP preview after recognising someone she believed was one of the Sussexes' bodyguards. She said she headed for the nearest exit to avoid a possible encounter with Meghan.

There was no reported confrontation. The account does not establish whether Meghan saw Cundy or knew she was at the attraction.

The preview took place a day before Winter Wonderland opened to the public on 19 November. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed at the event with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

Cundy criticised the couple's attendance at an event where photographers were present, describing it as 'a big PR exercise'. She also questioned it in light of their previous statements about privacy.

Claims About Meghan Friendship Resurface

Cundy has said she first met Meghan in London in 2013, when the American actress was playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits. She maintains that they became friendly before Meghan's relationship with Harry drew international attention.

In a 2021 interview with Eden, Cundy alleged that she had been asked to help Meghan socialise in Britain. She also suggested Meghan was interested in meeting a British boyfriend. These are Cundy's recollections; Meghan's intentions at the time have not been independently established.

Cundy has repeatedly claimed that contact dwindled after the royal relationship became serious. Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in November 2017 and married at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

'She ghosted me once the engagement hit,' Cundy said in her earlier account.

She has also suggested Meghan lost touch with other people, including relatives. Those claims have not been independently established, and the available account does not include Meghan's perspective on the relationships.

An Invitation Despite the Awkward Exit

Cundy's latest remarks were not entirely critical. Although she chose to leave the attraction, she said she would still welcome a private conversation with Meghan and praised the Sussexes' charitable efforts.

The Blast reported Cundy's comments on 20 November but did not include a response from Meghan to the latest allegations or the invitation. The account does not suggest that Meghan sought an encounter with Cundy or deliberately avoided one.

The Winter Wonderland episode, as described, was therefore a meeting that did not happen. Cundy's account is one side of an alleged falling-out, and there is no response from Meghan in the reporting cited here.