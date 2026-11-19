Prince Harry has ventured unusually far into United States politics by criticising the Trump administration's approach to Ukraine during an interview recorded in Lviv, with excerpts published on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Speaking on The Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast while visiting Ukrainian veterans, the Duke of Sussex highlighted what he described as a significant gap between strong American public support for Kyiv and the posture adopted by officials in Washington.

Ahead of the full episode's release at midnight London time on Thursday, 19 November, Harry also optimistically pointed to January 2027, when newly elected Democratic majorities assume control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Alongside his political observations, the former British Army officer discussed the Russian threat and declared he would be 100 per cent ready to serve his country again if called upon.

Although Harry travelled as a private citizen without official backing from King Charles or the British government, the interview's Tuesday promotion immediately drew criticism from royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, who alleged the timing overshadowed Prince William and Catherine's Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai.

Prince Harry Questions Trump's Ukraine Approach

Harry described 'a big separation' between Americans' support for Ukraine and the approach taken by the administration. He said public backing was 'incredibly high' while suggesting those in power had been 'thinking about it differently'.

Recent polling offers a more complicated picture. A Pew Research Center survey published on 18 November found that 67 per cent of American adults disapproved of Trump's handling of the war.

However, only 49 per cent believed the United States had a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. Pew surveyed 10,247 adults between 9 and 15 November, revealing a sharp partisan divide.

Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning respondents, 65 per cent supported that responsibility, against 34 per cent of Republicans and Republican leaners. Dissatisfaction with Trump's policies, then, does not necessarily mean overwhelming support for greater US involvement.

Harry also looked ahead to January, following the Democratic Party's midterm election victories. The Associated Press called Democratic control of the Senate on 3 November and the House on 4 November.

'As of January, things are going to change, so I think we should all be looking forward to that,' Harry said. The new congressional majorities take effect in January 2027.

Prince Harry's Comments Test the Limits of Royal Restraint

Harry is no longer a working royal and travelled to Ukraine as a private citizen. His comments therefore carried no official endorsement from King Charles or the British government.

Still, his apparent optimism about Democratic control of Congress went beyond a general appeal for Ukraine's wounded soldiers. It was an unusually explicit observation about an American election result.

During the visit, Harry also discussed the threat from Russia and his own military background. The former British Army officer said he would serve again if asked and if the need arose.

'If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100% be there to serve my country,' he said. He had not announced any return to active service.

The interview also attracted attention because of its publicity schedule. ITV reported that The Telegraph promoted the conversation on Tuesday, 17 November, shortly before William and Catherine appeared at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai.

This is a total disgrace. It looks like planned sabotage to me! Time it was unmasked. https://t.co/O9naGJUDgI — Richard Fitzwilliams (@RFitzwilliams) November 17, 2026

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams questioned the overlap, describing it as 'planned sabotage' in a post on X.

Media observers stress that Fitzwilliams's remark reflected his personal opinion, as there is no evidence establishing that Harry deliberately coordinated the interview's publicity to overshadow his brother's environmental summit.