Prince Harry asked to be addressed as just "Harry" during his appearance at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Wednesday to speak at the Travalyst event.

The Duke of Sussex insisted to be called just by his name, according to host and former Labour adviser, Ayesha Hazarika. Instead of being introduced as "Sir" or "His Royal Highness," he wanted to be welcomed at the event as just "Harry."

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry," ET Canada quoted Hazarika as saying, when she introduced the royal to the stage.

At the Travalyst event, Prince Harry talked about Scotland's importance in setting an example to the U.K. and the rest of the world about green living. He wanted to hear about what the country is doing to promote sustainability in order to protect the environment.

"We want to hear truths and perspectives from across the industry. We don't need to reinvent the wheel, a lot of great work has already been done. But our research again shows that many of these endeavours have failed to reach the consciousness of consumers," the royal said, according to The Guardian.

Prince Harry implored for everyone' support in scaling up "the good practices already being used around the world." He talked about the "holistic ambition to Scotland's intent" that can be followed by other countries.

"Scotland is one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations worldwide and it's at the forefront of a more sustainable approach, which is why your insight into these issues is so incredibly valuable," he added.

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. to fulfill his remaining public engagements as a senior royal before his official exit on March 31. The Travalyst event is one of the six engagements scheduled for him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle before they bid goodbye to their royal duties which require them to drop their HRH titles.