Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be limiting their public display of affection after an incident at a charity gala left the Duchess 'deeply embarrassed,' according to insiders.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala in New York earlier this month, where they were honoured as Humanitarians of the Year for their work through the Archewell Foundation.

However, the pair's celebration turned awkward when cameras caught the Prince playfully patting Meghan on the bottom while posing for photos on the red carpet.

According to Reality Tea, sources close to the couple claim that Markle was 'mortified' by the gesture and immediately made it clear that such moments should not happen in public again.

'She told Harry afterwards that there's a time and place for affection, and the red carpet isn't it.' The Duchess made it clear to her husband that 'public displays like that are off-limits from now on.'

Meghan Markle Weighs In On Their Public Image

The couple, married for seven years, has often been known for their affectionate public interactions. But sources say this latest incident has prompted the Duchess to set stricter boundaries in front of the camera, especially as media coverage for their moves and decisions is rising once more.

The source explained that Markle puts a lot of effort into how they're perceived in high-profile events, from what they wear to what they say. She wants her and Prince Harry to come across as 'professional and polished.'

During the gala itself, Markle kept her composure while she and the Prince appeared formal and united while accepting their awards on stage. Another insider revealed that she's fine with the affection, 'but not when it risks becoming the headline.'

The Prince means well, but the Duchess wants to keep things professional when cameras are rolling.

The Royal Image After Exiting the Palace

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the Sussexes have walked a fine line between maintaining their celebrity status and making a more grounded image. Regardless of rumours swirling that the two will be back in the royal palace, the two are bent on keeping their philanthropic and media projects ongoing.

But Markle, in particular, is said to be focused on balancing authenticity with the need for control over their narrative.

Observers have noted that Markle often takes an active role now in shaping their joint public appearances, from wardrobe coordination to body language. 'She's ultra-protective of their reputation,' another insider added.

The Duchess' approach appears rooted in a desire to separate their private affection from their public work. She knows how fast one clip or photo can circulate online and does not want anything that trivialises their message or distracts from the causes they're promoting.

Despite Markle's new PDA rules, sources insist the couple remains strong privately. 'This isn't a big fight,' one insider assured. The two are still very close, but Markle wants to make sure they're taken seriously when they're on duty.

Needless to say. From now on, the Duke of Sussex will be keeping his hands firmly to himself, especially as their new PR person to protect their public image has just resigned.