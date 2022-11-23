Prince William reportedly reached out to Prince Harry and proposed a deal in a bid to heal their rift, which the latter accepted. But Meghan Markle is unhappy with the terms because it goes against her values.

Closer UK, in its Nov. 22 issue, claimed that the Prince of Wales took his wife Kate Middleton's suggestion that he should talk to his brother and mend things ahead of Christmas. He reportedly has "Kate constantly telling him how lovely it would be if they could sit down and somehow try to patch up their differences" ahead of the festive season.

A source said, "The bottom line is that he loves Harry— the pair had a pact to always remain close— but, as much as it pains him to admit it, there are serious trust issues standing in the way. In order for them to rebuild their relationship, William requires a cast iron guarantee that any future conversations and interactions will remain private."

However, this deal "angers" Meghan Markle because she "values openness." She "hates the thought of Prince Harry doing anything behind her back when it comes to the royals."

The insider added that Prince William decided to draw the terms following the Sussexes' explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. He is "still feeling a huge deal of hurt" by all the allegations they made against the royals, "which has led to him demanding drastic measures before he considers speaking openly" with his brother.

"William wants to clear the air with Harry and he's willing to talk to him." But, "he wants him to sign an agreement that their conversations remain private." The source claimed that the Prince of Wales has "been burned too many times at this point to trust that what he says in confidence will stay between them, instead of being broadcast in a documentary, memoir, or leaked by those close to Meghan and Harry." However, Meghan Markle will reportedly likely be "very reluctant to agree to William's terms."

The insider's claims come after reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton could meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they are in New York in December. However, there is no proof to confirm that the Sussexes had to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) just to patch their relationship with the royals.