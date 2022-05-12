It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have made it to the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast had the duke not agreed to an interview with the "Today" show.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly blew the chance to appear alongside the rest of the British royal family during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2. There were reports that the Queen had invited him and the Duchess of Sussex to their traditional balcony appearance. But Her Majesty eventually dropped them after his interview with Hoda Kotb in April.

Sources claimed that Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the royal family were "annoyed" when Prince Harry spoke about his visit to the U.K. with the "Today" show. His comment about wanting to ensure his grandmother's safety and making sure "she has got the right people around her" raised eyebrows among royal experts.

An insider claimed that the couple was initially "invited onto the balcony" and that it would have been "great for their image as royals in America because it sets them apart from other Hollywood stars." But the 37-year-old had to do the interview which was deemed controversial and "offensive."

"But it seems they've blown it again, with Harry rushing out and doing another controversial interview. It seems they can't help themselves," the source told Heat magazine adding, "But if Meghan and Harry are coming over, they definitely would've wanted a place on the balcony, as that is the main event and would have confirmed them as still royalty."

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace announced that only working royals will appear alongside Her Majesty at the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast. This means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Andrew, and his children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are excluded.

Regardless, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will still be there to celebrate with Queen Elizabeth II. They also shared the exciting news that they will be bringing their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months to the Platinum Jubilee. There is still no news as to what role, if any, the couple will have at the event.