It will reportedly be a painful moment for Prince Harry when his stepmother, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, takes her place beside Prince Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday, June 2.

The Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet 11 months, will join the royal family in celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne from June 2 to 5. Since they are no longer working royals, they will not watch the famous Royal Air Force flypast from the balcony.

Instead, they will watch the Trooping the Colour parade from a Buckingham Palace office. A spokesperson for the couple said they will watch it from the Major General's Office which overlooks the parade ground.

Page Six cited a royal source who claimed that watching the parade from the sidelines and seeing Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony will be a "difficult moment" for Prince Harry. The insider shared that this is because he has yet to fully warm up to his stepmother and that he has never fully accepted her as part of the family and future queen.

"Years of hard graft from Charles' courtiers have gone into making Camilla palatable to the British public, and the world at large. And Camilla has worked tirelessly to ingratiate herself — she's been by Charles' side for 16 years of marriage," the source said.

The insider added, "But Harry will never truly love her, his mother was meant to be queen, and Camilla will always be the woman who led to his parents' divorce. This will be the first time that Harry has not joined his family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, and I'm sure it will be a difficult moment."

Unlike his brother, Prince William has grown used to Camilla. Royal author Tina Brown had said that he has "accepted Camilla in terms of what she means" to Prince Charles. Prince Harry, on the other hand, "can't stand Camilla." Brown said "he doesn't want Camilla to be queen, he's very angry that it's happening. He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will."