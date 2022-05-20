Prince Harry is allegedly determined to cause problems for the British royals with plans to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth II at the Platinum Jubilee and through his upcoming memoir.

The book will come out later this year and according to reports, around the same time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also release an "at-home with the Sussexes-style" Netflix docuseries. While no one knows yet what the memoir will contain, speculations are rife that he will attack certain family members including Prince Charles and Camilla.

Royal biographer Angela Levin called it a "double attack" on his family. Speaking to The Sun Online she said, "I think the Royal Family will be horrified because if Harry's memoirs are coming out at a similar time - which seems what Netflix want - then it's a double attack on the Royal Family."

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry filming 'at-home with the Sussexes' docuseries for Netflix

She added, "I don't know how they can manage this without taking strong action but I don't think the Queen wants that. At the end of her years, she wants the Royal Family around her."

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" also shared her concerns that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to make money. She is worried that they will have Netflix cameras tagging along or even have hidden cameras on the ready to capture the event.

"You cant trust them, its very difficult to know what they're going to do. Harry has now left the Royal Family and I think he is determined to destroy it," she said adding, "If the Netflix staff manage to get to the UK, there's all sorts of ways of hiding cameras. I feel they could really steal the enjoyment from the Queen."

Levin's statements came after she seeming called the Duke of Sussex a hypocrite for wanting to have his home life turned into a docuseries for money. She is referring to recent reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allowed a Netflix camera crew inside their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California to film them. Production has reportedly been going on for months and the series is believed to be the streaming giant's way of getting the most out of their multi-million dollar deal with the couple given that they have yet to produce actual content.