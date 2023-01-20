Prince Harry is urged not to attend King Charles III's coronation in May because he will allegedly only mar it with controversy.

His Majesty will officially be crowned as monarch alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. Buckingham Palace has yet to announce the guest list and reveal further details about the ceremony.

However, whether King Charles III will invite Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has been a source of contention among royal experts. Some suggested that they should not be welcome given the controversy that surrounds their "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series and the duke's recently-released memoir, "Spare."

There are also others who think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still family after all, so they will be invited to the coronation. But according to royal historian Hugo Vickers, the 38-year-old duke may choose to not go. He predicts that Prince Harry will not accept the invitation unless certain conditions are met, and this includes the apology he seeks from the royal family.

"Harry has made it clear that he has certain conditions before he will accept any invitation. It is always possible to reconcile if both parties are willing to do so ... but I don't think the Harry side will budge," he told Page Six adding, "He's never wrong about anything, so that's not a very good start."

Vickers admitted, "I do hope Harry won't come, as it could deflect from the ceremony. After all, that's why they don't invite crowned Kings and Queens to a coronation."

In his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby to promote "Spare," Prince Harry shared his doubt if he will be at King Charles III's coronation. He said "anything can happen between now and then" and said of the royals, "The ball is in their court."

It is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will even attend King Charles III's coronation as the date also falls on their son Archie's fourth birthday. Some claimed that they may want to just skip it and celebrate their child's milestone instead, especially since they have not been on speaking terms with neither Prince William nor the monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.