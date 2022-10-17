Prince Harry is believed to have two-timed Meghan Markle with British model Sarah Ann Macklin during the early stages of their relationship.

According to Marca, royal author Angela Levin revealed that the Duke of Sussex went out "on dates" with the Burberry model after they met at a private party. He allegedly "took her number and bombarded her with texts."

However, the biographer said it did not progress into something serious and was "just a fling." A friend claimed that Prince Harry and Macklin "are quite different" because "she is very clean-living and barely drinks, and in that respect, they were on a different wavelength."

Moreover, at that time the youngest son of King Charles III "was a bit noncommittal" because he was already dating Meghan Markle. The pal said that during this time there was some "confusion too about whether or not Meghan had at the time broken up with her boyfriend of two years, celebrity chef Cory Vitiello."

Macklin was reportedly also asked about her past with the Duke of Sussex, but she refused to deny or confirm rumours that they went out on dates while he was already seeing Meghan Markle. She refused to speak about her personal life whether it was about the royal or anyone else.

The cheating allegations come amid rising speculations in the media that Prince Harry will eventually leave his wife and return to his royal family in the U.K. They have been married for four years already and now share two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. He is believed to be torn between his wife and his royal duties and feels homesick after he reunited with the royals in September for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Royal biographer Tom Bower likewise claimed that people in London are giving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex two more years into their marriage. A psychic also predicted the same and said they will be "splitting up within the next two years" with the 38-year-old returning to his royal family.

However, royal followers should take any allegations of cheating and reports of divorce between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as mere rumours until proven true.