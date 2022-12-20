Prince Harry is being accused of painting a negative image of Queen Elizabeth II being a puppet to the institution following a series of revelations in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series.

In the six-part docuseries, the Duke of Sussex recalled a couple of instances involving his late grandmother, wherein he suggested The Firm controls members of the royal family. He cited the summit at Sandringham where he had a meeting with Her Majesty, Prince William, and King Charles III to discuss his and Meghan Markle's future. He had proposed a part-time role, but his father disagreed and his brother reacted vehemently.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in."

Prince Harry also remembered that one time when his grandmother invited him and the Duchess of Sussex over for tea shortly after they landed back in the U.K. from Canada. They were happy to accept the invitation but hours later, he received a notice from one of the aides saying that she would not be able to see them because she is "busy all week."

Referring to his revelations, royal expert Katie Nicholl said the Duke of Sussex somehow painted Queen Elizabeth II "as a puppet" and called it "offensive and distasteful."

She told OK!" I think this idea that Harry has painted The Queen almost as a puppet with no voice who is orchestrated and told what to do by others is quite offensive to the late Queen, who of course isn't here to defend herself or answer back which makes it even more distasteful in my opinion."

This is not the first time that the 38-year-old seemingly suggested that Queen Elizabeth II was under the control of Buckingham Palace officials. He also recalled the same tea invitation during his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. The revelation had even stunned Winfrey who asked, "Doesn't the Queen get to do what the Queen wants to do?" Prince Harry had to explain that his grandmother had people in the palace who tell her what and what not to do.