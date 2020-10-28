At a time when the British royal family is being criticised for not speaking enough about the ongoing movement against racism, newly-independent royal Prince Harry has added fuel to the fire by confessing that his royal upbringing did not teach him about unconscious racism.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Prince Harry spoke to Patrick Hutchinson, who shot to fame after being pictured carrying an injured White man to safety during a Black Lives Matter protest in June. During the conversation, the 36-year-old spoke about being unaware of the unconscious bias for most of his life until he stepped into the shoes of his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry noted that people can't be criticised for showing their unconscious bias, but once they realise it exists, they should educate themselves because "ignorance is no longer an excuse." The royal who previously also made news with his comments against racism added that he had no idea it existed due to the way he was brought up as a royalty.

"Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed," he said.

Read more Sussexes mark British 'Black History Month' with call to end 'structural racism'

The royal, whose wedding with Meghan Markle in 2018 made a lot of headlines as it marked the entry of a bi-racial woman into the royal family, added: "And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

The Duke of Sussex further spoke about how dangerous it is when people in positions of power aren't aware of their bias.

"And I think one of the most dangerous things is people within positions of power, whether it's politics or whether it's the media, where if you're not aware of your own bias and you're not aware of the culture within your system, then how are we ever going to progress?" Harry said.

Hutchinson also said that he feels "there are a lot of people who either don't think that it exists or they don't want change and they're fighting against it." "And I don't know what these people are scared of, or afraid of," he reflected.