Prince Harry is allegedly homesick and misses his friends and old life back in the U.K. But given his strained relationship with the royals, he may have to find another alternative where he could get what a real estate agent referred to as his "U.K. fix" and that is in another city, Santa Monica.

Brendan Brown of Westside Estate Agency suggested that the Duke of Sussex can "move closer to Santa Monica, a famously Brit-Rich neighbourhood". The royal and his wife, Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, currently live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara.

Brown said a move to Santa Monica will bring Prince Harry a sense of home. He told Mirror: "There's the famous pub there The Kings Head which has a shop attached that sells UK items you can't get elsewhere like proper British bacon, Twiglets and such."

He also suggested that the royal join certain British-run charities in the U.S.A. like BAFTA LA or Brits in LA. He is certain that these organisations, which "are made up almost entirely of British ex-pats would gladly have him".

Celebrity PR expert Jane Owen backed Brown's suggestion of the Duke of Sussex joining these charities as she believes they could help him with his endeavours. She explained: "The BAFTA LA division is often looked at as the lesser cousin of the main BAFTA in London but actually there's a huge amount of famous Brits who live in LA and have for years. Active members of the working community of actors, writers and producers which would be a great community to join if Harry intends to continue producing for NETFLIX. They could really guide him."

She added: "Alternatively BRITS IN LA is a community that has been growing for almost 20 years. They are exceptionally good at welcoming new British people to LA and giving them a taste of home, from Sunday roasts, to Pub Quizzes."

Media guru Mark Boardman earlier this month made unfounded claims that Prince Harry misses his old life and his friends back in London. He claimed that it frustrates Meghan Markle because she does not want him to go back to his partying ways but "wants to bring out the better side in him". But the duke has been focused on causes close to his heart and with his wife, continues to serve the public through their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation since they moved to California in 2020.