Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could return to the British prince's homeland this year, the visit which will mark their first since they relocated to the United States in March after quitting as senior members of the British royal family.

According to a report in The Sun, aides are preparing for Prince Harry's return to England in the coming weeks, and Meghan Markle could soon follow with their son Archie Harrison. The family is expected to spend the New Year in Britain while the couple prepares for Meghan's High Court battle against British tabloids.

The privacy suit filed by the former American actress against British tabloids will open in a UK court on Jan. 11, 2021. As the current guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 illness in the UK require people arriving from a foreign state (except those on travel corridor) to quarantine for two weeks, Harry and Meghan will have to reach the country in December to isolate ahead of the first hearing.

Upon their arrival in the UK, the Sussexes are expected to stay at their residence Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Meghan and Harry recently repaid the British taxpayers £2.4million spent in the renovation of the cottage which is a property of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A meeting between Harry and his grandmother is likely to take place during his stay at the Frogmore Cottage, as the British monarch has also returned to Windsor Castle to resume her royal duties. A source has told the outlet that the duo could also talk about the duke's recent remarks on US politics.

"Staff at Windsor have been told to prepare for the possibility Harry could come back. There are all sorts of issues to speak about — not only his political statements but also his visa situation in the US," the insider said. The 36-year-old could be liable to pay tax in the US as he has been in the country for more than 183 days.

The source also noted that though the royal needs to isolate for two weeks upon his arrival, "the estate is large enough for talks in a socially distanced way."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will prepare for their legal battle against British tabloids, which started after the publication of a personal letter the "Suits" alum sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle. The 39-year-old recently referred to the "biased" coverage of her and how it affected her mental health.

In an appearance on a podcast, on Saturday, the mother-of-one said: "I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world-male or female. Now eight months of that I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby but what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable."