Meghan Markle shared her experience of how it feels to be the most trolled person in the world. She admitted that the experience was "almost unsurvivable". Prince Harry and Meghan took part in their first ever joint podcast to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a chat with three out of the five "Teenage Therapy" podcast hosts Gael, Kayla and Thomas earlier this week. It was recorded at a coronavirus-compliant shooting location in Montecito, California. The crew including the hosts were wearing facemasks. The couple helped calm the young hosts' nerves a few times during their conversation.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, discussed removing the stigma around the issue of mental health. She revealed the experience she endured while on maternity leave with her son Archie. The pair want to emphasise that "we all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt." For the couple, this is only a part of what they hope to accomplish through their advocacy.

Meghan admitted, "There's a lot of vulnerability there. Yes, it's a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there's a lot of disconnection.

"I'm told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Eight months of that I wasn't even visible, I was on maternity leave or with a baby. It's almost unsurvivable. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable, that's so big, you can't think of what that feels like," the Duchess of Sussex said.

She continued: "Because I don't care if you're 15 or you're 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental health is so damaging. Part of the work that we do, being able to talk to people, it's still a human experience and that's universal. We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt and to need someone to talk to."

"Vulnerability is not a weakness, showing vulnerability in today's world especially is a strength. The more we talk about it the more it becomes normal, and it is normal," said Harry.

Meghan also mentioned her headline-making comment that she was "not okay" when she was asked by ITV journalist Tom Bradby how she was doing just after welcoming Archie.

"I was tired. I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted," the duchess said of the interview, which took place during the couple's tour of South Africa.

Harry added saying: "She was still breastfeeding at the time." Megan added "between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed."