Penguin Random House has yet to announce the official release date of Prince Harry's memoir. But it is said that they are pushing to have it out by Christmas, and this could potentially ruin the holiday spirit for the British Royal Family.

There were rumours of a delay and possible cancellation of the book since it is not on the publisher's list of upcoming releases. But sources claimed that it could be out by Thanksgiving and Christmas in the U.S.A. since ghostwriter JR Moehringer already completed the manuscript earlier in the summer.

A source told The Sun, "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It's done and out of Harry's hands."

The insider noted, "The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year."

The contents of the book still remain a mystery and one that the royals are said to be concerned about. Prince Harry had said that it will contain "accurate and wholly truthful" accounts of his life and the lessons he learned. He said he wrote it not as the prince he was born, but as the man he has become.

Penguin Random House had called it a "heartfelt and intimate" account of his life. There are concerns that the book could ruin reputations, especially that of Camilla and Prince Charles. If this is the case, then it will definitely not be a good Christmas present for the royals.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe had previously warned that the contents of the book could either make or further damage the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his family.

"How can the royals welcome Harry back into the fold when he has effectively turned himself into a journalist?" he told The Daily Beast.

Larcombe, who wrote "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," claimed that once Prince Harry's memoir is out, then Prince William "will have to make a decision about what he is going to to do about Harry, but he is not going to do a thing until he knows what is on every page of that book."