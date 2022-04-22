It is believed that Prince Harry will want to stay true to his promise to Queen Elizabeth II that he will soon return to the U.K. with his children. His aides are said to be preparing a plan so they can travel and have security.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made a promise to Her Majesty that they will bring Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months, to see her in the "near future." This reunion could happen at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, where the 96-year-old is understood to have invited them to join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast.

However, Prince Harry did not give a definite response when asked if he and Meghan Markle will join the celebrations. He told the "Today Show" host Hoda Kotb, "I don't know yet, there's lots of things – security issues and everything else." But he did say that he wants to make that possible so Archie and Lilibet can meet Queen Elizabeth II.

According to sources, the Duke of Sussex, "is certainly in favour of going, so naturally, plans are being put in place for him to make the trip should he want to confirm."

The insider told the Mirror, "There is the issue of security and the ongoing court case which needs to be sorted out. Previously it was a red line for Harry but there might be a resolution in the offering."

A resolution between the duke and the Met Police is said to be on the cards. It could be likely that he will get taxpayer-funded police protection if he were to attend family events.

The source added, "Everything will hinge on that, but Harry loves seeing his grandmother and wants to spend time with her and his family." The insider claimed that the duke "loved seeing his grandmother again and he is acutely aware of her advancing years." He is said to be "desperate for Lily to meet her great-grandmother and for Archie to see her again now he is likely to enjoy and remember the event."

Prince Harry is currently locked in a bitter legal battle with the Home Office over his security. He has petitioned to remove a government ruling that prohibits him from using his own money to pay for his and his family's police protection in the U.K.