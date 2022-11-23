King Charles III was reportedly left feeling sad on his 74th birthday on Nov. 14 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to let him speak to their children Archie and Lilibet.

According to New Idea in its Nov. 21 issue, His Majesty "was spoilt rotten" by Prince William and Kate Middleton's children on his big day. They "drew pictures, made cakes — the whole deal. But any suggestion of speaking to the kids in America was stonewalled."

He had wanted to go on FaceTime with Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, but their parents "refused to facilitate" the video call. This reportedly greatly saddened him and it "cast a shadow over celebrations."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly refused to let their children speak to their grandfather because on his birthday, he proposed to increase the number of members of Counsellors of State. He wants to include Princess Anne and Prince Edward and this would allegedly render the Duke of Sussex "obsolete."

The 38-year-old "took this motion as a clear message that he is being officially iced out and there's no doubting that him and Meghan will have decided that two can play at that game." A source told the publication that the Sussexes "don't have a lot of leverage left against the royals, but they do know Charles wishes he had a close relationship with his American grandchildren. At this point, some wonder whether the Sussexes will ever allow the King to see those kids again."

However, not seeing Archie and Lilibet on his birthday was said to be a "wake-up call" for the monarch. It only made him determined to "rise above the feud with Harry and Meghan and have a meaningful relationship" with Archie and Lilibet "even if their parents might not be so forthcoming."

King Charles III is "willing to compromise" so he might let Archie and Lilibet "use their titles" if it means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't keep them away from the royal family. However, readers should take the source's claims with a grain of salt since it is unconfirmed if His Majesty did ask to talk to his grandchildren from California on his birthday and that their parents refused.