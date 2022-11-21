King Charles III allegedly feels that Prince Harry had a part in the storytelling of "The Crown" season 5 and considers it treason.

In the November 21 issue of Woman's Day Australia, it is being claimed that His Majesty suspects his youngest son "might have had an unofficial sway" on the series and "its controversial storytelling."

The monarch allegedly feels that the Duke of Sussex, who signed a multi-million deal with Netflix in 2020, had contributed to the content of "The Crown" Season 5 because of how he is portrayed in the series.

"Having now watched the show, Charles is convinced that Netflix had help from him," a palace "insider" told the publication, adding that even Prince William is also "dragged into the show's plot in such a gratuitous way, but Harry's character is exempt for a bit of light relief."

Sources claimed that the inclusion of subtle hints that the royal households briefed the media against each other is also a telling sign that Prince Harry contributed to the show's story in season 5.

King Charles III reportedly considers this behaviour, if true, as the "most devastating act anyone could have taken against him." Another palace insider claimed that "if it's true, it's basically treason" as the duke "was still around when the series began in 2016, and he knew how damaging it has been to pretty much every single senior family member so far, except, it seems, himself."

Amid speculations that Prince Harry contributed to "The Crown" season 5, the monarch is allegedly considering "cutting Harry off once and for all" and wants immediate family members to back him up. If they agree, then it means the duke "will become totally obsolete within the royal system." He would reportedly rather have his loyal sister Princess Anne and the reliable Prince Edward "any day over a rebellious son who may or may not have sold him out to Hollywood scriptwriters."

Prince Harry once admitted that he is more comfortable with "The Crown" than the tabloids that run erroneous stories about him, Meghan Markle, and the royal family. He called the show "loosely based on the truth." However, there is no proof that he contributed to the storytelling of season 5.