Prince Harry allegedly said some hurtful things about Kate Middleton in his and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries that he wanted to remove, but it is already too late.

The streaming giant is reportedly pushing through with the release of the series in December at a still-unspecified date after filming wrapped up months ago. In it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly did not hold back in their criticism of the royal family including direct family members King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and even his wife, the Princess of Wales.

"Meghan and Harry have been in their own little bubble in the U.S., where they were encouraged by producers to tell the world exactly what they were thinking about the royals, after all, that's what's going to sell," a source told Woman's Day in its Oct. 24 issue.

But after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry had a change of heart. He saw footage of the docuseries and is now having second thoughts about what it should contain.

The insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex "immediately started to worry he had misread the room." He allegedly begged to reshoot some scenes, especially those that contain less flattering comments he and Meghan Markle made about Kate Middleton.

The 38-year-old reportedly saw some of the footage and, with "some clarity after his grandmother's funeral, he feels bad that Kate's being dragged into it again." The source added, "He must also realise it would be in his best interests to dial back things he's said about his father and brother, especially given the rumours that Harry would like to try to repair his relationship with them next year."

However, unfortunately for the Duke of Sussex, reshoots are off the table. Netflix is pressing on with the docuseries and there is no turning back on its release. A Hollywood source said that the streaming giant "invested $150 million in the Sussexes two years ago" and they want their money's worth. "If they allow the Sussexes to walk back any of their dynamite comments, they may as well not use them at all."

Meghan Markle confirmed the existence of the Netflix docuseries directed by Liz Garbus in a recent interview. But she refused to share what it is about although she had hinted that it could be about her love story with Prince Harry.