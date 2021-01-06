Prince Harry's plans to visit his homeland, the United Kingdom, have been cancelled once again.

Several reports surfaced in December last year that the British prince will be having a face-to-face meeting with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a request to extend the so-called "Megxit" deal. After Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their decision to quit as senior members of the British royal family in January 2019, the queen had given them a year-long buffering period to settle into their new lives.

On March 31st this year, the couple will complete 12 months since quitting as senior royals. While they have successfully achieved their financially independent status by signing mega-million deals with Netflix and Spotify, it was reported that they want to extend the Megxit deal to complete some commitments from their former position as working royals. It is also believed that they wanted to request the British monarch to let them retain some royal patronages.

It was regarding these negotiations that the royal was planning to visit his grandmother back in England. However, a recent report in The Mirror claimed that Harry has scrapped his plans to meet the queen, due to the travel restrictions that have been imposed in the UK after a new strain of novel coronavirus was discovered.

Royal sources told the outlet that the prince had "not yet attempted to contact" the queen to arrange a meeting regarding the matter, but was expected to do so in the coming weeks. However, he has changed his plans to meet the 94-year-old who falls in a high-risk group for the virus due to her age.

It comes over two months after Harry and Meghan cancelled their impending visit to England scheduled for later this week. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were due to arrive in London in January for a hearing in their legal battle against British tabloids. However, the 10-day trial due to start in a UK court on January 11 this year was postponed to a yet to be finalised date in October or November on the request of Meghan who cited a "confidential matter."