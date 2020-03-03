Prince Harry is back in London for his final engagements as a full-time royal. It is said to be very "emotional time" for the younger royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially stepping back from their official royal duties on Tuesday, March 31.

An old friend of the younger royal revealed that his farewell tour to Britain is going to be an "emotional time for him in many ways." The friend said that this is exactly what the Duke of Sussex has always wanted. Unfortunately, independence comes with a price for him.

"I think in many ways it's bittersweet. He's always wanted to have regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family," the friend added.

The friend goes on to say that Prince Harry is "a loving loyal guy." Therefore, this could be "very hard for him."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision about quitting the royal family in early January. Following his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's approval, the royal couple along with their nine-month-old son moved to Canada. The couple's decision attracted mixed reactions and an enormous amount of criticism. However, they may have found a supporter in someone who once served his mother Late Princess Diana.

Ken Wharfe, who was a bodyguard of Prince Diana, reportedly told the royal expert Katie Nicholl that Harry's mother would have been happy about his decision to quit the royal way of life.

Wharfe, who has seen Harry and his brother Prince William grow up, said: "Diana always said you have to make your own way in this family and Harry is doing that. I think she'd applaud him for what he's doing but I think she would advise him to think very carefully about what he does next and to take some time."

Wharfe went on to say that Diana would often say that she wished she was "normal" and do "normal things." He said that "there is "genuine sadness over what he's letting go."

It is said that he has always been a proud member of the British royal family and wishes to continue his mother's work. Though he has decided to quit The Firm, he has enormous respect for the queen, his grandmother.

As per Wharfe, Harry was the "key player" in the family and with him gone everyone is "very sad."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's transition period begins Wednesday, April 1.