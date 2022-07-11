Prince Harry is accused of leaking Prince Charles' cash-in-bags scandal as payback for the hostile treatment he and Meghan Markle received during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal experts have since warned the royals to brace themselves for something worse from the Duke of Sussex after the Jubilee. Now according to reports, the Duke of Sussex was the one who exposed his father's "dirty cash" dealings with a Qatari billionaire.

The 73-year-old found himself in the centre of the controversy late in June following talks that he accepted 3 million euros from former Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. The money was stored in shopping bags, suitcases, and duffel bags and given in three deliveries during private meetings with Prince Charles at Clarence House.

The amount was then deposited to the prince's charity account, the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF) as a donation. This happened sometime between 2011 and 2015.

Prince Charles and his staff are left having to figure out who exposed the dealings since it happened several years ago but is making headlines again. There are speculations that Prince Harry himself exposed his father's "cash-in-bags" scandal.

"We even fear Harry had a hand in exposing the scandal. It certainly seems to support his narrative that the monarchy is a corrupt, antiquated institution. Harry seems to be making it look like Charles blatantly ignored his suspicion or was too dumb to see them," a source told the National Inquirer.

The insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex has every reason to stain his father's reputation given what transpired during the Platinum Jubilee. He and Meghan Markle reportedly have not forgotten the frosty reception they received from the royals.

"They got the message that they were truly outcasts during their recent visit for the queen's Platinum Jubilee when William and Charles refused to see them and Her Majesty banned them from joining the family on her palace balcony. It sent a clear message that they're no longer part of the inner circle," the source said.

However, there is no proof that Prince Harry exposed Prince Charles' "dirty cash" scandal. Another insider claimed that he even finds the report surreal and believes that his father will eventually clear his name.