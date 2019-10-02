The members of the royal British family are no stranger to being victimised by tabloids. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are determined to take a stand against such fake media activities in order to protect themselves from ruthless campaigns and propaganda carried out by media with no thought to the consequences.

The Duke of Sussex released a statement blasting a particular Sunday newspaper for publishing a private letter penned by the duchess. "Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," reads the statement.

The lengthy statement was published on the Sussexes official website on Tuesday. In the letter, Prince Harry mentioned that he fears over the bullying behaviour of the popular tabloid that can "destroy people and destroy lives." The 35-year-old royal is certainly agitated by "continual misrepresentations." And this time, he has decided to stand up in self-defence and refuses to be the "silent witness to her private suffering" any longer.

In the end, he references to his mother Princess Diana's death and how she fell victim to the medias propaganda. He is clearly fearful of "history repeating itself" as his wife, just like his mother, becomes the victim to what he describes as "same powerful forces."

Harry took a moment to thank the public for their support.

Meghan Markle is being represented by law firm Schillings. According to the legal spokesperson's statement, they have initiated legal proceedings over the misuse of "private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018."

The royal couple has made a high court claim and the proceedings will take place in the Chancery Division. Also, Harry and Meghan have pledged to donate proceeds from any damages to an anti-bullying charity.