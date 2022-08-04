Prince Harry is believed to be homesick and wants to return to the U.K. after realising for himself that life in the U.S.A. is not as quiet as he hoped it would be.

In search of a private life away from the royal spotlight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties and moved across the pond in 2020. They have since settled into their new life in Santa Barbara, California with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

However, controversy still follows them and the criticism continues even as they go about doing their own way of public service. They are still being hounded by paparazzi and their security still at risk with intruders even attempting to get inside their Montecito mansion.

The couple still grabs headlines even in the British press, which they wanted to avoid in the first place when they moved to America. According to reports, Prince Harry is also finding it hard to avoid being in the spotlight because of Meghan Markle, who allegedly craves media attention.

A source told US Weekly in its Aug. 8 issue, "He wanted to start over and live a quieter life in Montecito away from the cameras, but Meghan is all about fame and money. This isn't what he signed up for – it's as if he's living a lie."

It is said that the Duke of Sussex is homesick and wants the support of his family in the U.K. now more than ever, especially after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on July 18.

He received backlash for talking about world hunger, climate change, about the war in Ukraine, and the politics in the U.S.A. The assembly was meant to mark the International Nelson Mandela day, but the insider claimed that the 37-year-old received criticism for making it all about him.

The source claimed that Prince Harry is "begging Meghan Markle to return to England but she won't budge." He wants to do some damage control and fix his strained relationship with the royals while there is still time. It is said that at some point, he would have to choose between his marriage and his family. But one should take the insider's claims with a grain of salt especially since there is no proof that the Duke of Sussex really wants to settle back in the U.K.