Prince Harry is said to be thrilled to start this new chapter in his life with Meghan Markle and their son Archie, after they left royal life and moved to the U.S. without any regrets.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly feels both relief and excitement after he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals. He also considers their move to America as the "best decision he's ever made."

A source claimed that he does not have any qualms about his decision. But he finds the "situation with his family regrettable."

"He feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter," the source told US Weekly adding that the 36-year-old royal and Meghan Markle have "no regrets about moving." They believe that "things are just getting started for them."

Read more Prince Harry to tackle fake news in new Aspen Institute job

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex "does not feel bad about venturing out on his own to make money." He has reportedly received various job offers but he chose to work with companies that "help push the greater good."

"Harry has a specific vision to make the world a more compassionate place and to work in an area he has firsthand knowledge of and experience in," the source continued and added that the duke is "on his own path and nothing will stop him from pursuing what he wants to do even if it causes offense within his family."

The sources' claims came after Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his family has not supported him financially since he left his royal life in the U.K. He said he has been relying on the money left to him by his mother Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into their new life and home in Montecito, California since they stepped back as senior royals in March 2020. They have launched their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation, started Archewell Audio with Spotify, and continued with their mission to provide public service. The Duke of Sussex also landed two new corporate jobs: as the new chief impact officer of Silicon Valley startup BetterUp Inc. and as part of the Commission on Information Disorder launched by the nonprofit Aspen Institute.