There is no stopping Prince Harry as he lands another U.S. job following news of his employment at Silicon Valley startup BetterUp Inc. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly joined the Commission on Information Disorder set up by Aspen Institute.

The 36-year-old royal is one of 15 members of the commission tasked to tackle fake news or as he called it "the "avalanche of misinformation" in the digital world that has become a "humanitarian issue." He said these issues have affected "our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in."

Prince Harry explained in a statement published by CNN Business that this issue "demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders." He shared his eagerness to join the Commission on Information Disorder and looks forward "to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."

Read more Prince Harry lands Silicon Valley job as executive officer for startup

Aspen Institute on its website described the Duke of Sussex as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist." He is one of three philanthropic leaders involved with the initiative. These include Kathryn Murdoch, co-founder and president of Quadrivium, and Marla Blow, incoming president of the Skoll Foundation.

Meanwhile, the other commissioners include former US congressman Will Hurd, former chess champion Garry Kasparov, accomplished hacker and tech security pioneer Alex Stamos, and Sue Gordon, a thirty-year CIA officer, to name a few.

Renowned U.S. journalist Katie Couric will co-chair along with Chris Krebs, the founding director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Rashad Robinson, president of Color Of Change. The Commission on Information Disorder will begin with their formal meeting in April where they will hold a series of hearings with external experts.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been critical of the media as they admitted in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that it contributed to their decision to leave the U.K. The Duke of Sussex also told James Corden last month that the British press took its toll on his mental health and thus he decided to take his family out of that toxic environment.