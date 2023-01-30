Prince Harry reportedly has the royal family concerned that he will release a second memoir after he teased further revelations about his family in a recent interview.

In his interview with Bryony Gordon for The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex admitted that "Spare" was originally 800 pages long but had to be cut down to 400. He said, "It could have been two books" and admitted, "The hard bit was taking things out."

According to royal expert Emily Andrews, Prince Harry could compile all those he omitted from "Spare" and put them in a second memoir, especially since she said the couple signed a four-book deal with Penguin Random House for a reported $2 million.

She wrote in her piece for the Jan. 30 issue of Woman, "Yet it is a potential second book from Harry that could prove perhaps more damaging. Incredibly, he claims there is a lot he left out of his first book, and even talking about the emissions seems like a worrying threat to both (Prince) William and (King) Charles III."

The 38-year-old had said that he left out the things that happened between him and his brother Prince William and also with his father, King Charles III because he does not want the world to find out. He told Gordon, "But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

Andrews claimed that Prince Harry might be prompted to reveal more in a second book if the royals continue to keep their silence over "Spare" and "once money starts to run out." She said the duke "certainly took no prisoners" with his first book. She added that despite the royals' dignified silence and calm demeanour, "it's clear that the family is nervous."

Prince Harry has yet to announce a second memoir. He released "Spare" on Jan. 10 and the royal family has yet to publicly comment on the book's contents. Prince William and Kate Middleton even ignored reporters who asked them if they have read the book.