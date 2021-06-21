Prince William and Prince Harry are all set to reunite in the UK next month for the unveiling of their mother Princess Diana's statue at the Kensington Palace, but speculations are already on the rise that it is going to be a tense encounter. Amid rumours that the brothers will make separate speeches at the event, which is their last joint venture, reports have emerged that Harry even wants his own journalist to cover the day.

The memorial is being held for the late Princess of Wales on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday. When the royal siblings announced the project in 2017 while marking Diana's 20th death anniversary, they had appeared in a TV documentary where their close bond was laid outfor the world to see.

However, things have changed on a drastic level in the past four years, and the brothers who are on "different paths" according to Harry, rarely speak to each other. They were initially expected to make a joint speech at the memorial, but an insider later said that they "want to make their own personal addresses" and "each has insisted on preparing their own."

The Mail on Sunday has now learned that the Duke of Sussex is planning to "appoint" at least one approved writer to work alongside him to cover his UK return, as he doesn't want to leave the coverage to the official "Royal Rota" of journalists.

While Harry will arrive in London in just a few days, his wife Meghan Markle is also planning to make a visit next year, according to Omid Scobie, a friend of the couple who also wrote their unauthorised biography "Finding Freedom" about their exit as senior royals.

Scobie said that the Duchess of Sussex wants to fly back to London next summer to attend the platinum jubilee celebration marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. Meghan could have accompanied her husband on his upcoming visit as well, but decided to stay back in California with their two-year-old son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet Diana.