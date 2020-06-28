Prince Harry appeared in a new video to launch 'The Walk of Oman' trek by his charity Walking With The Wounded (WWTW) on the occasion of Armed Forces Day. A team of ex-military personnel will attempt to walk across Oman, an approximate total distance of 248 miles (400km) over the course of 21 days. The challenge will begin in November 2020.

"At the end of this year, a year that has seen unprecedented global challenges, a group of veterans will be tackling a challenge unlike anything they've faced before," said Prince Harry, 35, talking about the initiative from his Los Angeles home. Prince Harry is the patron of the WWTW. He is currently living in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and their one-year-old son Archie Harrison.

"Facing searing temperatures and pulling a cart that weighs more than three times their own body weight, these veterans will need to summon incredible physical and mental strength.

"I am proud once again to support them and support the veterans whose courage, determination and resilience is a credit to all of us who have served. To the men and women selected for this team, good luck. I know people all over the world will be cheering you on," the prince added in his message.

The Walk of Oman is a partnership with the Omani armed forces, and with support from the royal office of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. The trek honours Wilfred Thesiger, and his travels across the Arabian Peninsula in the 1940s.

The ex-servicemen, who have physical or cognitive injuries, will endure hunger, thirst and extreme temperatures, and highlight the courage of the men and women who have been wounded while serving their countries. In addition, they will also draw attention to the support needed in their transition to civilian life. In the coming months, the details of the selection process and expedition team will be announced.

Harry participated in two treks along with the WWTW team – a 200-mile trek to the South Pole in 2013, and an expedition to the North Pole in 2011. WWTW supports injured veterans who have served in the Armed Forces and their families. The charity helps them to become independent, thrive and contribute in the communities.