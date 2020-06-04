Prince William is reportedly concerned about his brother Prince Harry's "wellbeing" as he struggles to adjust to a new life in Los Angeles. The brothers are now on speaking terms and Harry is leaning on his elder brother for some advice.

Reports about Prince Harry and Prince William's rift have been making the rounds in the media for years. However, if it is to be believed, things are changing between the two brothers for good. According to Us Weekly, the Duke of Sussex "has been talking to his big brother" lately. The two are reportedly connecting over issues that Harry has been facing since he moved to the celebrities' haven in Los Angeles.

A source told the publication that moving to America has not been easy for the royal. He is dealing with "so many obstacles." "Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn't expecting to be faced with so many obstacles," the source said.

Meanwhile, the younger sibling is seeking advice from the future king. As per the source, William has given a sign that the doors of the British royal family are always open for them if they wish to return. "William's advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer," the insider said. "He's concerned about his brother's well-being and safety."

Prince William is not the only supporting Harry and Meghan Markle in their transition period. Their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II is also keeping in touch with the Sussexes to make sure they are doing well.

It is said that the 94-year-old monarch, who recently celebrated the 67th year of coronation anniversary, "has been reaching out to Harry to see if he's OK and has offered to help out if needed."

As per the report, security issues remain one of the biggest challenges faced by the royals in Los Angeles. The insider claims that the prince had "unrealistic expectations" from life in California and "saw Los Angeles through rose-coloured glasses." The source goes on to claim that the royals may have considered "moving elsewhere," but for now "they're staying put in California for now."

Previously, royal commentator Katie Nicholl told ET Online that Prince Charles' sons are now on the path of reconciliation after resolving "some quite major rifts in the relationship." She assured that things between the brothers have become better and they are staying in touch through phone calls.