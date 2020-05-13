Months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved out of the British royal family, the two brothers might be moving towards reconciliation. For a long time, rumours suggested that Prince Harry and Prince William have been feuding. However, as per a royal expert, things might be changing for good between the brothers.

Reports about rift between Prince Harry and Prince William have been making the rounds. It was alleged that the royal brothers have floated away from each other since the Duke of Sussex decided to step back from royal duties and start a "financially independent" life in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that there have been "some quite major rifts in that relationship but things have got better." According to the royal observer, William and Harry are now making an effort to stay in touch despite the distance.

The development comes days after Prince Charles is said to have fully-recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory illness, and pandemic disease caused by coronavirus. The duo was able to reconnect with each other during the time of crisis.

"They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch," Nicholl said.

It is said that the grandsons of Queen Elizabeth II have been trying to make amends to their relationship since February, just ahead of Sussex family's last trip to the UK before they officially stepped down from royal duties.

It is said that Harry has been "feeling homesick" since his move to Los Angeles in April. In addition, Nicholl confirms that supposed tension between Kate and Meghan seems to be fading away too.

"I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past," she added. "The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly, they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives."

Harry is not only keeping in touch with his brother and father, but he is also regularly communicating with his grandmother, who is currently residing in Windsor Palace. It is surmised that there were Zoom calls made between the families on the queen and Archie's birthday.

Nicholl reveals that the Sussexes are now settled in LA and setting the "pathway for future." Meanwhile, Harry's charity work has helped him in dealing with his homesickness. The duke is regularly keeping in touch with his charities and patronages and supporting them during the time of coronavirus crisis.