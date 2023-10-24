Prince Harry looked relaxed when he paid a visit to the race track in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 21, during the U.S. Grand Prix weekend. According to a body language expert, he appeared happy and comfortable as he made the trip alone without his wife, Meghan Markle.

The 39-year-old royal looked laid back in a black polo shirt and jeans which he accessorised with black sunglasses. He waved and smiled at the waiting fans and was also seen laughing and chatting animatedly with members of the Mercedes team and listening intently to what they were saying. The royal previously opened up about his love for racing and shared that he used to race against Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert in go-karting.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Prince Harry that visited the tracks over the weekend was the "very happy version of Harry". She told the Mirror: "It's as though the cool, sexy and very happy version of Harry is back in the room again here on a solo trip after his romantic break with his wife."

She noted that he had his moustache manicured and his hair teased up to look fuller. He also wore designer shades and that his body language appeared "both relaxed but also excited by the event and the people he is meeting".

She added: "Harry oozes good humour here, with his head up and a smug-looking smile of pleasure on his face as he raises one hand to hail the fans. This version of Harry looks so much like the old one, before all the pressures and stresses of his family and before that haunted expression he is often seen wearing."

James pointed out that Prince Harry "looks as though he's having fun here, with signals of confident engagement and active gesticulation as he talks and a walk that suggests he's enjoying the attention and possible admiration of the crowds".

The Duke of Sussex's visit to the race track comes after his romantic getaway with Meghan Markle in the Canouan Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on October 13. An onlooker snapped a picture of the couple holding hands and said they also shared a giggle as they strolled the promenade of the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay.

#STVINCENT: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been pictured during their latest luxury holiday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the tiny island of Canouan in the Grenadines following their public appearance in New York at an event to mark World Mental Health Day. pic.twitter.com/oPzyLP1kHH — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) October 15, 2023

They were also also photographed arriving in Atlanta following the weekend getaway. The Duchess of Sussex was snapped walking ahead with her husband trailing behind while chatting to a male companion. James claimed the couple appeared "tense" and that their closeness during the holiday getaway "has been replaced by a 'separated look'".

She explained: "There's no sign of any lingering post-holiday glow from Meghan's body language here and that romantic, idyllic hand-in-hand pose we saw from Harry and Meghan as they strolled through deserted streets seems to have been replaced by a more separated look as Meghan rushes ahead across the tarmac, leaving Harry to chat to someone as he trails behind."

Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted after touching down in Atlanta days after jetting off for a romantic weekend getaway in the Caribbean, https://t.co/2P1pHfx1GH can reveal.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen flying into the city on a private flight on Monday pic.twitter.com/5RwJjyzvIK — HARRY AND MEGHAN (@TerezaMatoukov4) October 17, 2023

James said the duchess' "unsmiling facial expression and her directive pointing suggest tension here and a desire to rush into the car". Meanwhile, Prince Harry Harry appeared less of in a hurry "although the way both his elbows are raised as he walks could suggest some matching inner tension here".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted vacationing without their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The romantic getaway comes after their visit to New York on October 10 for World Mental Health Day. As for the duke, his visit to the Circuit of the Americas was for the US Grand Prix, which saw British ace Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc disqualified for a technical infringement.