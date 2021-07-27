Prince Harry may have a reason to return home to the U.K., if not to reunite with his Royal Family, then for work purposes.

According to People, the Duke of Sussex may have to travel to London every now and then as part of his job with coaching and mental health company BetterUp Inc. He currently serves as its chief impact officer, having been appointed for the position in March this year.

The company is branching out following a demand for the coaching app amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will open an office in London with 75 staff members. It will also expand to Munich and has plans to employ 150 staff members in Europe in the next 12 months.

"Demand is pulling us into these markets," chief executive Alexi Robichaux told The Times. He said Prince Harry helped with plans for the UK expansion by providing "some insights and tips."

Read more Prince Harry lands Silicon Valley job as executive officer for startup

As chief impact officer of BetterUp, the Duke of Sussex shared his goal to "lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations." He also shared his hope "to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence."

The 36-year old is expected to spend some time at the Silicon Valley startup's San Francisco office. He is also expected to be in meetings and attend company events, which could happen anywhere in America or in the U.K. This could provide him with an opportunity to return to London for work purposes after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals in March 2020. Since then, he has only been home for personal reasons.

Prince Harry was in London for Prince Philip's funeral in April. He also returned on July 1 for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. While there, he made a surprise visit to sick children and their caregivers at WellChild Awards as Patron of the charity.