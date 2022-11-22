Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of hurting and accusing the royals of racism again with their acceptance of a prestigious human rights award. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the recipients of the "Ripple of Hope" award at a gala organised by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights foundation. The event will honour "exemplary leaders" who have shown an "unwavering commitment" to social change.

According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being rewarded for their "lifelong commitment to building strong and equitable communities, advancing the global dialogue around mental health, and advocating for a better world – both on and offline

Royal expert Jennie Bond called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "very brazen" for accepting the award. She claimed that by doing so, they are only hurting the royal family.

"Meghan and Harry receiving this award makes me feel quite queasy, actually. I think that accepting this award by definition accuses the Royal Family of racism yet again - structural racism this time," she admitted to OK! magazine.

Bond continued, "It's another dig at the family, the Queen and now The King, a head of a Commonwealth of Nations where the huge majority are people of colour, have, like a lot of firms, had to address the structure of the institution, and they are working hard on improving diversity. Yes, there is always room for improvement, and they're aware of that."

She added, "So, I just think that accepting this award is another open declaration that they believe Meghan was treated in a racist way. It's really hurtful and a very rude presumption. I don't believe there is structured racism in the Royal Family. This very public accusation is a huge kick in the teeth for them again."

Bond's statements come after John F. Kennedy's niece Kerry Kennedy, who is a lawyer and human rights activist, applauded the couple for making a "heroic stand" against "structural racism" within The Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will accept the "Ripple of Hope" award in New York City on Dec. 6, just days after Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Boston for the EarthShot Prize awards on Dec. 2.