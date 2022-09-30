Prince William allegedly still feels hurt and betrayed by Prince Harry's accusations of racism towards a member of the family in his interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Because of that, he is unable to see a reconciliation happening with his brother anytime soon.

The Duke of Sussex and the now Prince of Wales put on a united front in public out of respect for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 10. Together with their respective wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, they greeted mourners and looked at floral tributes outside Windsor Castle.

But "there was no warmth, comfort, or mending of fences as usually happens when meeting at a loved one's funeral," a source told OK! magazine.

Prince William, however, engaged in conversations with Prince Harry during the walkabout outside Windsor Castle. Videos showed them exchanging a few words although Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle never interacted with each other.

However, the insider noted that "the bad blood was obviously flowing even there" and claimed that their mother, Princess Diana "would have been heartbroken."

The source added, "Some people at Her Majesty's vigil swore they could feel Diana's presence, but her sons were unmoved. Even the spirit of their beloved mom couldn't mend the bitter rift between them. That's so sad!"

It is believed that the Prince of Wales still "can't forgive his brother for going along with Meghan's claim that the royals are 'racist' and trashing their dad and grandmother as cold." The royal insider claimed that "in William's view, Harry has declared war on the monarchy."

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Meghan Markle claimed a senior royal asked Prince Harry questions about "how dark your baby is going to be and what that would mean or look like.". They never identified the said royal, but assured that it was not Prince Philip or Queen Elizabeth II.

Tom Bower, in his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," claimed that Camilla wondered out loud during breakfast with King Charles III about the couple's children. She allegedly questioned whether the kids will have "ginger Afro hair."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview urged Prince William to break the royal protocol of "never complain, never explain" when a reporter asked him if the British royals are racist. He replied, "we're very much not a racist family."