The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved to their new Santa Barbara home. And they have made a joint appearance over a video conference call for the first time from their new home.

On Monday the couple got on the call with leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, who are currently working on making digital media their weapon against bullying and bringing an end to negativity spread through hate speeches online. According to the press release, the discussion was chaired by Chief Executive of QCT, Nicola Brentnall with participants Brighton Kaoma, Founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia, Hunter Johnson, Founder of The Man Cave in Australia, Rosie Thomas, Co-Founder of Project Rockit in Australia, and, Vee Kativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and Founder of "Empowered by Vee." They joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a 30-minute call in their capacity of President and Vice-President of QCT.

During the conversation, the group discussed the potential of online communities and how they can become a positive force of change. He even talked about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's goals of championing the Commonwealth and young people in shifting the landscape.

"I think everything my grandmother wanted to achieve when she took this huge responsibility on, she's managed," he said. "Hearing you guys, and knowing the broad spectrum that QCT engulfs, you're the definition of the 21st century Commonwealth, and what it means to be part of it. You are there, standing for equality, for mutual respect, and for fairness."

As for the mother-of-one, she remarked how brilliantly online communities have connected with each other to deal with the current pandemic situation wherein people were refrained from human interactions and had to isolate themselves.

"Everyone's mental and emotional wellbeing is perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction. People are going online more than ever before to feel community," Meghan said.

She further urged the young leaders to not give into the "noise of social media" and choose to move away from negative messages than sharing them forward if they want to make the real change. She mentions that in today's time, one "can either train people to be cruel" or "train people to be kind" on the internet.

"It takes a huge amount of courage for you to set up communities as you have but also for other people to stand up to hate," the duke said before concluding the call with words of appreciation and motivation.

Last week, Harry and Meghan moved to a new home which lies 95 miles north of Los Angeles, in beach town Santa Barbara. This is believed to be their permanent home after leaving the Beverly Hills mansion, which was owned by Tyler Perry.